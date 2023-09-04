Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a deputy involved shooting that took place in East Los Angeles on Monday.

At approximately 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of someone with a gun near 4th street and Atlantic Boulevard, according to an L.A. Sheriff’s Department news release.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an armed robbery had taken place and the suspect had also reportedly assaulted a victim with a deadly weapon.

They located an armed male suspect who revealed a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.