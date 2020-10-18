Deputies open fire after burglary suspect drives toward them in Lake Elsinore: Officials

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies opened fire when a burglary suspect drove toward them in Lake Elsinore Saturday, officials said.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Caceres, was not struck by gunfire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Lake Elsinore station deputies responded to the 15000 block of Solstice Court shortly before 9 a.m. after getting a call about a residential burglary that had just happened.

Deputies later found a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the burglary parked at McVicker Canyon Park.

“Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, at which time the driver reversed out of a parking stall and drove toward the deputies. A deputy involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The suspect managed to drive away but then lost control and crashed moments later, officials said. He got out of the car and hid, prompting deputies to set up a perimeter and search for him.

After he ran from deputies, who spotted him during their search, a K-9 was deployed and Caceres was eventually taken into custody, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what officials described minor injuries.

Caceres is expected to be booked into a local jail on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and other felony charges, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, in line with department policy, officials said.

Video from the scene shows a white SUV with damage to its front and stopped on a curb.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Dickey at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Del Haro at 951-955-5400.