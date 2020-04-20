Deputies open fire, killing suspect, while responding to a possible man with a gun call in Lancaster

The 1100 block of West Avenue I in Lancaster is seen in this image from Google Maps.

A suspect was killed when deputies responding to a possible man with a gun call opened fire in Lancaster Sunday.

The deputies were called to the 1100 block of West Avenue I about 4:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies attempted to detain a person who matched the description given in the call but the suspect tried to run away, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies gave chase and at some point, opened fire, according to the news release.

No details were given on what prompted the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear if a gun was found on or near the suspect.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Department stated.