A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Arriving deputies found a female victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and a male suspect who was apparently armed.

The deputies opened fire when the suspect did not comply with their instructions, the spokesperson said.

The unidentified suspect was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect and the victim were transported to a local hospital with what were described as possibly non-life-threatening wounds.

It was unclear how many times the deputies shot the suspect or if the suspect had shot at deputies.

No deputies were injured in the incident.