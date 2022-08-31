An investigation was underway after deputies opened fire in South Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

Deputies opened fire while responding to a report of a person with a knife in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 7 a.m. in the 9200 block of Graham Avenue.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed an investigation taking place near some railroad tracks.

No details about what prompted the deputies to open fire were immediately available.

The condition of the person shot was also unknown but a barricade was put up in the street as the investigation was ongoing.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

L.A. Metro tweeted that service was interrupted on its A Line, which was formerly known as the Blue Line, between Florence and 103rd Street due to police activity.

Buses were requested to assist passengers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.