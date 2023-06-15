A late afternoon mountain bike ride in the hills of Menifee, California last month was nearly Jess Dureza’s last.

He had anticipated “just a quick ride before sunset.”

Mountain bikers know it can be a dangerous and solitary sport, one that takes you many miles from roads, homes and cell service.

Crashes happen, and when they do, you hope they are minor. If not, you hope that someone finds you quickly.

“I hit a jump and then crashed,” Dureza recalled. “After that, I don’t remember anything.”

The Air Force Technical Sergeant, who’s also a husband and father, had suffered critical injuries with no means of seeking help on his own.

With sunlight waning, Dureza regained consciousness and was fortunate to have enough cell service to call 911 and share his location.

Rescuers with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department jumped into action.

Video shows rescue crews hoisting Jess Dureza into a helicopter after a mountain biking crash in Menifee, California. May 8, 2023. (Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Video released on Thursday showed crews hoisting Dureza into a helicopter and transporting him to medical personnel on the ground.

Not only did he survive, but his recovery allowed him to return to duty at March Air Reserve Base where he, his wife and children, and fellow airmen had the opportunity this week to thank those who saved his life.

“From helping me get up all the way to the helicopter rescue … I was just in awe,” he told his rescuers, fighting back tears. “I really want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart. I get to be back with my family and with my team, and we all thank you guys for everything.”

Jess Dureza stands with his wife and children as the 452nd Aerial Port Support Flight Unit at March Air Reserve Base presented the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department with a plaque to thank deputies for rescuing him. June 2023. (Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The 452nd Aerial Port Support Flight Unit at March Air Reserve Base presented the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department with a plaque as a token of their appreciation and posed for photos shared on the Department’s social media channels.

According to the National Institutes of Health, mountain biking athletes were found to have an injury risk rate of 0.6% per year and 1 injury per 1000 hours of biking. The vast majority of accidents are minor, NIH said.