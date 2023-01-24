Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are responding to a barricade situation on Catalina Island.

The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an LASD news release.

Authorities said that personnel with the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau took tactical command of the situation while members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were enroute to the location “to make contact with the suspect” and “bring this to a peaceful resolution.”

The circumstances that led up to the barricade situation are unknown at this time.

Officials did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD’s Avalon Station at 310-510-0174. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

Avalon is the only incorporated city on Catalina Island, and the southernmost city in Los Angeles County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.