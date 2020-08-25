Deputies responding to stabbing shoot and kill suspect in Rancho Cucamonga

Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing shot and killed a suspect at a Rancho Cucamonga home Tuesday, officials said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before noon at a residence in the 9400 block of Fairway View Place.

Responding deputies forced their way into the home and ended up opening fire and killing one person, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The person struck was pronounced dead at the home.

It’s unclear what prompted deputies to shoot and whether the unidentified person was armed.

Another person inside the home was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said. His condition was unknown.

The stabbing appears to be a domestic attack, and the suspect and victim are believed to be related, said Cindy Bachman, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and no further details were immediately available.