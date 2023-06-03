Authorities are searching for a woman who disappeared in Lancaster on May 28.

The missing woman, Sherisah Amanda “Mandy” Bennett, 37, was last seen on the 44800 block of Cedar Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bennett is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

She has brown eyes, black hair that is styled in braids and shaved on the sides and a nose ring in her right nostril.

She has a tattoo of three flowers and “JONATHAN” written on her left shoulder, along with a tattoo of stars on the back of her neck. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, green pants, and light brown sandals.

She requires medication and her family is concerned for her well-being, authorities said. The woman’s family is hoping the public can help find her.

Sherisah Amanda “Mandy” Bennett in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may have seen Boyd or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.