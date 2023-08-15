The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a teenager who tried to hold up a business in Moreno Valley Monday night.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Frederick Street a few minutes after 11:30 p.m. after a reported robbery attempt, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies said a man believed to be 18 or 19 years old produced a silver handgun and pointed it at employees of a business while demanding money from the cash register.

Before the register could be opened, however, the man fled the scene.

Officials said he is an Asian man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. During the robbery attempt, he was wearing a black beanie, gray sweatshirt, black backpack and a black bandana wrapped around his wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Hlavacek at 951-486-6700.