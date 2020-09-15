Deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect in Lynwood neighborhood

A search is underway for an armed carjacking suspect in Lynwood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

A large presence of deputies was reported in the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue at about noon.

Residents in the surrounding homes were evacuated.

The Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as an adult male.

Video from Sky5 showed several sheriff’s deputies and vehicles in the area of the search.

No other information was released.

