A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in an undated photo shared by the agency.

Deputies are searching for a 22-year-old man who they believe is armed, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

On April 11, Lake Matthews Station Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting inside a residence located in the 12000 block of Wildflower Lane in Lake Hills.

“The Reporting Party stated that their son had fired several shots into a wall inside the residence,” a RCSD news release stated. “The Reporting Party confronted their son, who immediately ran from the location with the firearm.”

Deputies conducted an extensive air and ground search for the suspect, now identified as Christian Stuart, but were unable to locate him.

During their investigation, authorities learned that the family dog had been grazed by a bullet during the shooting inside the residence. The canine was treated for the injury and is expected to recover.

Stuart is described only as a white male adult with long hair and facial hair. Community members who see him are urged to call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Matthews Station at 951-272-5600.