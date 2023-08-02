Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for the armed suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint last month in West Hollywood.

The robbery happened July 19 around 12:40 a.m. on the 800 block of Larrabee Street.

Security footage shared by the Sheriff’s Department Wednesday showed three people, two armed with handguns and the third armed with a rifle, approach a man on the sidewalk and forcefully shove him against a fence.

The armed robbers took the man’s cell phone and wallet, shoving him to the ground while they pointed the guns at his face.

The three suspects then are seen taking off on foot.

The Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the armed stick-up and is asking for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators.

Anyone with information about this robbery or related crimes is urged to contact Detective Candice Gonzales of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 310-358-4011.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.