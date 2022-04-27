Deputies are searching for a man who was seen pointing a gun in West Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said.

Residents were told to avoid the 9200 block of Sunset Boulevard, where a man in a gray sweatshirt pointed a handgun at someone around 8:18 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

No one was injured during the incident, sheriff’s Sgt. Lucero told KTLA.

Residents were told to avoid the area as the deputies searched for the man.

Multiple Sheriff’s Department units responded to the scene and were searching the area.

No further details were immediately available.