Deputies seek 4 gunmen in caught-on-video shooting that killed victim in his car in Willowbrook

Investigators released surveillance video Thursday that captured a deadly shooting two weeks ago in Willowbrook in hopes of finding the gunmen.

The video shows what appears to be an ambush-style attack that Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say occurred Oct. 22 on the 2200 block of East 121st Street, near Mona Park.

Edward Gray is seen in an undated photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Edward Gray, 34, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car when a white Tesla Model 3 pulled up shortly before 4:30 p.m. At least one person inside the Tesla shot him, authorities said in a news release.

The security footage shows three other armed men approach on foot from the opposite direction the Tesla was traveling, unloading a barrage of bullets aimed at Gray’s car. They continue shooting as the Tesla drives away.

Coroner’s records show Gray died after being taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso.

Authorities say they’re searching for at least four suspects in the shooting, including one from the Tesla and the three on foot who fled in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.

#LASD Homicide Detectives *Seeking Information* on Gang Related Murder in Unincorporated Area Los Angeles. Video footage of the incident is also available. Please click on the YouTube link to see the video: https://t.co/UgDRvWxzPZ pic.twitter.com/QRucK9srYD — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 5, 2020