A man was shot to death in Cudahy on Sept. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a shooter who killed a man Friday morning and then fled the scene in Cudahy in a black sedan.

The victim, only identified as a man, was killed at about 5 a.m. in the 5000 block of Clara Street, the LASD said in a news release.

Though officials did not provide the exact address, investigators appeared to be focusing on a Circle K convenience store and gas station in the area.

Deputies found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

No information has been released about the suspected shooter except that a black sedan was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.