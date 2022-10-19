The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of planting a false bomb in Calabasas on Wednesday.
The man left “a suspicious device” in the 26000 block of Agoura Road at about 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
In addition to the device he left, the man was seen with a rifle bag and a pistol, officials added.
Anyone who saw the man is asked to contact Detective Alvarez at 818-878-1808.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.