The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who left a man “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds” in Adelanto on Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m., and when deputies responded to the 18800 block of Muskrat Avenue, they found the 24-year-old victim “lying in the street,” officials said in a news release.

He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are searching for the assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lopez at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.