A man was shot to death in Compton Sunday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the culprit.

At about 7:45 p.m., the man, whose identity has not been released, was found lying on a sidewalk in the 15100 block of South White Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and was declared dead at the scene, official said.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.