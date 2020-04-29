Deputies seek to ID ‘brazen’ vandal caught on video smashing window of Lynwood donut shop

Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man filmed by surveillance cameras as he shattered the front window of a donut shop in Lynwood this week.

The “brazen” vandalism was captured around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Winstar Donuts on Long Beach Boulevard, across the street from Plaza Mexico, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies described the shop as family-owned and popular among locals, noting the incident occurred while small businesses are already facing extreme hardship due to coronavirus restrictions. The $1,300 in damaged caused by the vandalism was “a heavy blow,” they said.

The video released Tuesday shows the unaccompanied man approach the store, pull out a hammer and forcefully slam it against the window twice before it shatters to pieces.

The suspect is seen wearing a backpack with denim shorts and jacket, American flag print socks and a white shirt. Investigators believe he’s in his 20s.

He was last seen running north on Long Beach Boulevard, officials said.

Anyone with information on the vandal’s identify can contact the sheriff’s Century Station at 323-568-4800. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

