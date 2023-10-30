The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a homeless person who stabbed a person in Rancho Cucamonga Saturday night.

The attack was reported at about 10:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Arrow Route, the SBSD said in a news release.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was in an argument with the homeless person when the transient pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, authorities said.

“The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and ran into a nearby business for help,” the release said.

Despite an “extensive search,” including with a helicopter, the assailant was not found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-477-2800 or report it anonymously by calling WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.