Deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene: sources

Fans gather in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020, the day Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash on a nearby hillside. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, according to two public safety sources with knowledge of the events.

After multiple inquiries by The Times, the Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that the “matter is being looked into.”

It’s unclear how widely the photos might have been disseminated and who exactly was involved. It’s also unclear whether the deputies had actually taken the photos at the scene or had received them from someone else.

One of the sources told The Times that the sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims’ remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash.The source said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter.

