Deputies’ sharing of graphic photos of Kobe crash site didn’t violate Vanessa Bryant’s privacy, L.A. County argues

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators Adam Huray, right, and Carol Hogan examine wreckage as part of the NTSB’s investigation of a helicopter crash near Calabasas. (James Anderson/National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)

There was no invasion of Vanessa Bryant’s privacy amid allegations that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared grim photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven others, Los Angeles County lawyers said in seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by her.

In her federal lawsuit, Vanessa Bryant alleges that several deputies used personal cellphones “to take and share gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches” while at the crash scene Jan. 26, 2020.

The suit claims that one deputy took as many as 100 images, distributed them to other county workers and showed them in a Norwalk bar — despite assurances from Sheriff Alex Villaneuva that the Bryant family’s privacy would be protected.

County lawyers are seeking to get the case dismissed, arguing that Bryant has no legal standing.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.