Deputies shoot and wound man who pointed rifle at them in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Dept.

Law enforcement seen at the site of a deputy-involved-shooting in Lancaster on Sept. 22, 2021. (Luis Meza)

Deputies shot and wounded a man who pointed a rifle at them in Lancaster Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m., when deputies responded to the 500 block of Avenue J-12 after a caller reported that someone who was sitting in a vehicle was making threats, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies tried to make contact with the man, who they saw was holding a rifle.

He became “uncooperative” and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, prompting deputies to try to negotiate his surrender for about an hour and a half, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

“During the negotiation, the suspect pointed the rifle at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Sheriff’s Department officials said. Authorities did not specify how many deputies opened fire, or whether the victim had fired any shots from his weapon.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Officials said they recovered a rifle at the scene.

On Thursday, detectives were canvassing the area in search of witnesses or any video surveillance that may have captured the incident.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.