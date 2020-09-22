Deputies shoot armed robbery suspect who was threatening woman in Lucerne Valley: Sheriff’s Department

The 32300 block of Spinel Road in Lucerne Valley is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Deputies shot and wounded a man who had been threatening a woman with a gun at her Lucerne Valley home in an attempt to steal her car and get her to leave with him, officials said Monday.

The woman called authorities about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, saying a man with a handgun stole the keys to her vehicle in the 32300 block of Spinel Road, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies responding to the location were warned that the man, later identified as Armando Juarez, may be armed with a switchblade knife, and that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest, officials said.

“Upon arrival, a deputy contacted Juarez outside of the victim’s residence, while the victim was hiding from Juarez in a locked room inside, and a deputy-involved-shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

It’s unclear what prompted deputies to open fire, and no information was available on whether Juarez was armed when he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition Monday.

“Through investigation, detectives have learned Juarez threatened the victim with a gun, if she did not give him the keys to her car and leave the location with him,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “Juarez also threatened to harm the victim’s family if she did not cooperate with his demands.”

Juarez is expected to be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and criminal threats, officials said.

The previous arrest warrant was for receiving stolen property, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No other injuries were reported and no further details were released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Detective Simon Demuri at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous call call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME or submit a tip online.