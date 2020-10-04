Deputies shoot Camarillo man who confronted them with handgun, knife: Sheriff’s Office

Ventura County deputies shot a 24-year-old Camarillo man who confronted them with a handgun and a knife early Sunday morning, officials said.

The man had called 911 after 1 a.m. and said he had “a loaded handgun and was going to start shooting people in the neighborhood,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“He also said he was suicidal and wanted to provoke deputies into a shooting,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the dispatcher was trying to deescalate the situation and coax him into dropping the weapons.

Deputies arrived to find the man out on the street in a residential neighborhood in the area of Calle La Sombra and Bradford Street.

That’s where deputies opened fire, shooting the man multiple times. Officials did not provide the details of events that led up to deputies firing their guns.

“They were on scene for a matter of seconds when there was a confrontation and a deputy-involved shooting,” Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, because of his behavior when deputies got on scene, there wasn’t an opportunity for them to deescalate,” Buschow said. “However, he was on phone with our dispatcher the entire time, right up until the deputies arrived, and the dispatcher did a fantastic job of trying to talk him out of this.”

Several agencies will investigate the incident to determine whether the use of force was legal.

As per standard procedure, the two deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed neighbors.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Michalec of the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau at 805-384-4737.

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.