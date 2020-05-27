Deputies shoot, kill man in Westmont

A dead body lies on the sidewalk after deputies shot and killed a man in Westmont on May 26, 2020. (KTLA)

A man was killed when deputies opened fire on him in the Westmont neighborhood Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 109th Place, between Budlong and Vermont avenues, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Department released few other details about the incident. It’s unclear how the confrontation began, or whether the man was armed.

No deputies were hurt, officials said.

The man died at the scene. Authorities did not say how many bullet wounds he sustained.

The investigation was ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

#LASD Deputy-Involved Shooting, Suspect Struck by Gunfire, 1100 blk W. 109th Pl, uninc LA… https://t.co/5N6yGYIGS6 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 27, 2020