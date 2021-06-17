Deputies shoot, kill man on 215 Freeway in Riverside County after pursuit

A man who authorities said was armed and wanted was shot by deputies Tuesday while trying to flee by foot on the 215 Freeway in Menifee after a confrontation involving the U.S. Border Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Plainclothes Border Patrol agents driving unmarked vehicles and working routine patrol around 4:40 p.m. spotted a man identified in an assault with a deadly weapon in Ventura County, Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said in a news release.

Agents followed the man for several minutes as he drove south on the 15 Freeway near Lake Elsinore before he exited and parked at a gas station, where they confronted him, Pecoraro said.

When agents tried to take the man into custody, he drove his vehicle toward them, striking two patrol cars as he fled, according to the release. Border Patrol then asked for assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.