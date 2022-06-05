Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have shot a man they say was wielding a knife outside a business in Lancaster Sunday afternoon, and one witness reports that the man has died.

The Sheriff’s Department was called for a reported disturbed man with a knife in the 1800 block of West Avenue J at 1:08 p.m., authorities said.

A little less than half an hour later, at least one deputy opened fire, officials said, and the man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be a small crossbow, which one witness said is what prompted the police to open fire.

The witness added that the man died after he was shot, though the LASD has not yet confirmed that information.

