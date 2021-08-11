Deputy shoots man after confrontation near Castaic; southbound 5 Fwy closed

A sheriff’s deputy shot a man following a confrontation near Castaic on Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting took place on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at the Whitaker Brake Check area, just south of Vista Del Lago Road and about one mile north of Templin Highway, according to California Highway Patrol officer Moises Marroquin.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in some sort of physical fight that resulted with the deputy shooting the alleged suspect, Marroquin said.

The man was hit by the gunfire, LASD said, and his condition remained unknown as of 1:30 p.m.

Authorities have not yet described what prompted the use of force, and did not immediately release any information on how many shots were fired, or how many times the man was struck.

No deputies were injured.

All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Vista Del Lago Road were closed until further notice, Marroquin said.

No further details were immediately available.

