Sheriff’s deputies in Orange County shot a man after he allegedly stabbed one woman to death and seriously wounded another on Sunday, authorities announced.

Authorities with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 21000 block of Osterman Road in Lake Forest around 12:18 p.m. on reports that a woman had been stabbed was outside of her apartment.

At the scene, deputies located the stabbing suspect, only described as a man in his 20s, inside an apartment. Details are limited and it is unclear what led up to the exchange of gunfire, but authorities said deputies shot the man around 12:32 p.m. and took him into custody.

“Deputies then located an additional female victim inside of the apartment suffering from several stab wounds,” according to a OCSD news release. “She was later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities provided life-saving measures on the female stabbing victim found outside the apartment, as well as the suspect until paramedics with the Orange County Fire Department arrived and provided further medical aid. They were both then taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions for additional treatment.

“At this time, it is believed all three individuals are related,” officials said in the release.

Authorities did not release the identities or ages of either victim, nor have they identified the male suspect who was expected to be booked into the Orange County Jail.

An investigation into the deputy-involved shooting will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and footage from deputies’ body-worn cameras will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the DA’s office, the release noted.