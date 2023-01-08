A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle appears in an image posted on the agency’s website in April 2019.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot a man armed with a handgun near Yucaipa City Hall Saturday, officials announced.

The incident, according to a new release from the sheriff’s department, unfolded Saturday morning, just before 10:30 a.m.

That’s when authorities said two witnesses flagged deputies down and reported that a male subject, now identified as 32-year-old Yucaipa resident Eric Friesen, had been involved in a minor traffic accident, exited his vehicle and was walking near the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies located the 32-year-old in the 34100 block of Yucaipa Boulevard, near city hall, and gave him several commands to the drop the gun, which he refused, officials said.

“When Friesen pointed the gun at deputies, a lethal force encounter occurred, and Friesen was struck by gunfire,” the news release stated.

Nearby medical personnel provided first aid to Friesen and took him to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and that anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.