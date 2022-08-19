San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Lane around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before the shooting occurred. What led the deputies to open fire is currently under investigation. The alleged armed suspect’s condition is unclear at this time, although they were transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The store was open at the time and the shooting occurred inside, Victor Valley News Group reported. The man was holding a knife at the time the agency reported.

The location was closed amid the investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released.