At least one deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened fire on a man in Santa Clarita Tuesday night, sending him to the hospital.

The unidentified man was shot at 11:42 p.m. in the 24200 Block of Arch Street, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds, the LASD said in a news release.

Sheriff’s Department officials described the man as a “suspect” but did not indicate what crime, if any, he was suspected of perpetuating.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.