A man was wounded by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were responding to a report of a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake Mathews Sheriff’s Station responded to the 13400 block of Barker Lane in an unincorporated area of Corona known as Home Gardens.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after a caller reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies found a man lying on the ground outside a home dead from a gunshot wound.

While they were investigation, deputies determined that the suspected shooter may have been hiding inside the adjacent home, which was believed to be where the shooting took place.

Deputies entered the home and began searching for the suspect when some type of encounter ensued.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot by deputies inside the home. The Sheriff’s Department has not said what led up to shots being fired.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. No deputies were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Department said no additional details will be released at this time. The deputies who were involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, which is in line with the Department’s policy, officials said.

The homicide victim has not yet been identified and his killing will be investigated by the Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Unit. The shooting involving the deputies will be handled by investigators with the “Force Investigations Detail.”

Anyone with information about the man’s killing is urged to contact homicide detectives at 951-955-2777.