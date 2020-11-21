Deputies shoot suspected drunk driver who struck one of them after pursuit in Moreno Valley: Officials

Deputies shot and injured a suspected drunk driver who hit one of them with a vehicle after a pursuit through Moreno Valley Friday night, officials said.

Around 8:40 p.m., deputies tried to stop a driver who was believed to be driving under the influence near the area of Lark Haven Drive and Goldfinch Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

But after the deputies turned on their emergency lights, the vehicle didn’t stop and a chase began.

The driver led deputies to the closed entrance of an apartment complex near the area of Heacock Street and Cottonwood Avenue, where he came to a stop.

That’s when deputies got out of their patrol unit and the pursuit suspect reversed and struck one of them, according to the news release.

“It was at that time that a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital, along with the injured deputy. No information was available on their conditions Saturday morning.

Another person who was in the suspect’s vehicle was detained.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Quintin Howard, is expected to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer, false imprisonment and felony evading, officials said.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave to comply with department policy, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District Attorney’s Office Investigator Quilantan at 951-334-0407 or Investigator Dickey at 951-955-2777.