The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be beefing up patrols at local beaches this summer, officials announced Friday.

Beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day, the agency will perform “high visibility patrol” from Playa del Rey to Malibu.

“The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement.

Mark Mester reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 27, 2022.