A Riverside County correctional deputy faces drug and gun charges after more than 40 pounds of drugs was allegedly discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Banning resident Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, 25, was pulled over on the 10 Freeway at County Line Road in Calimesa, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“During the traffic stop, it was discovered Oceguera-Rocha was in possession of narcotics and was subsequently booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center,” officials said.

Jail records allege he had more than 44 pounds of drugs.

Oceguera-Rocha has worked for the Sheriff’s Department since 2019, and he resigned from his role as a deputy at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility instead of being fired.

He faces charges of possession of narcotics, transportation of narcotics and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.

He is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail, a figure that is higher than that for standard possession due to the alleged amount of narcotics. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available.