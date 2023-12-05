A deputy responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a woman said to be armed with a kitchen knife in Lancaster Monday.

Authorities were sent to the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 regarding the disturbance around 6 p.m.

Arriving deputies witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The woman was heard making verbal threats that she was going to use the knife to harm the man, according to the news release.

“When the female approached the male with the knife, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s department stated.

Investigators determined only one deputy was involved in the shooting and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The unidentified suspect was described as a Black woman between 20 and 30 years old.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

No deputies were injured in the incident.