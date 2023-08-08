The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy found this unserialized gun during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2023. (SBSD)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy located a ghost gun in Grand Terrace Sunday night.

Deputy C. Velasco pulled over a car near Barton Road and the 215 Freeway on-ramp at about 9 p.m. and discovered that the driver, 29-year-old Alfred Ross of San Bernardino, had a warrant for his arrest and was also driving without a license, the SBSD said in a news release.

According to jail records, Ross faces a domestic violence charge.

While searching the vehicle, Velasco also found a 9 mm handgun without a serial number, making it untraceable, which is why unserialized firearms are called “ghost guns.”

The gun was found under the passenger seat, and 23-year-old Keshawna Durrah of Grand Terrace was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm, officials said.

Both have been released on bail, and no court appearances have been scheduled.

Anyone with information is urged to call 909-387-3545.

To remain anonymous, call WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the website at wetip.com.