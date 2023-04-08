A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy opened fire on a suspected assailant in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Gramercy Park early Saturday morning, but it remains unclear as to whether the suspect was hit.

A few minutes before 3 a.m. near Western Avenue and 87th Street, a deputy fired at least one shot, the department confirmed in a press release.

A deputy had pulled over a white Porsche for a traffic stop, but then that driver sped away, officials told KTLA.

Footage from the scene appears to show a deputy on the ground after he was struck by a vehicle, which reportedly prompted the shooting.

The deputy was hospitalized with a broken leg, but was not struck by gunfire.

No further details were available.