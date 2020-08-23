Deputy fires at hit-and-run suspects after 1 brandished firearm in Commerce: Sheriff’s Department

A man was wounded when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot at hit-and-run suspects after one brandished firearm in the City of Commerce on Saturday night, officials said.

After getting a call about a car involved in a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle, deputies responded to the 1400 block of South McDonnell Avenue to find four people standing outside a vehicle about 9:50 p.m., the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The vehicle was believed to be the one involved in the collision.

“As the deputies approached, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at which time a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

One man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The man who brandished the firearm ran from the scene and was still outstanding as of Sunday morning, according to the news release.

A third man and a female suspect were detained at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.