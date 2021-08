A female sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized in stable condition after being exposed to a liquid substance while searching a car at the end of a pursuit in Chino Hills Wednesday, authorities said.

A hazardous materials team later searched the vehicle and found no hazardous substances inside, so it’s unclear what happened to the deputy, fire officials said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Aug. 11, 2021.