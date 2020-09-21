Deputy hospitalized with minor injuries following rollover crash in Compton area

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen following a rollover crash near Compton on Sept. 20, 2020. (KTLA)

A deputy was hospitalized following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area near Compton Sunday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and South Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

The deputy was responding with lights and sirens to assist another deputy who was in need of help when the SUV collided with a civilian vehicle, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said.

Video from the scene showed the deputy’s SUV had come to a stop on its roof following the crash.

The deputy, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

An unknown number of people in the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries but it was unclear if anyone else was hospitalized, according to the spokesperson.

No further details about the crash, or the call the deputy was responding to, were immediately available.