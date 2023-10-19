A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was seriously injured Thursday evening after they were injured by a vehicle used by a fleeing burglary suspect.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Cynthia Street in West Hollywood.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the West Hollywood station responded to a report of a burglary. Deputies eventually located the suspect’s vehicle and a brief pursuit began.

When the chase ended, the deputy was injured by the suspect’s vehicle. Officials did not say if the deputy was hit by the vehicle, if the vehicle rolled into them or something else happened that led to the deputy being injured.

Video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be the deputy sitting in the front passenger seat of an LASD cruiser before paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene to render first air.

The deputy suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. They are currently listed as being in stable condition, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

The suspects who were being pursued got away, officials said, and the investigation is ongoing.