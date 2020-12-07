Deputy injured, kidnapping suspect shot and killed in Rowland Heights

A kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by deputies after ramming a Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Rowland Heights and injuring a deputy late Sunday night, authorities said.

The series of events began over the weekend when authorities were called to a domestic violence incident at a shopping center near the intersection of Fullerton Road and Colima Road about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving deputies found a casing and the ID of a woman, apparently the on-and-off again girlfriend of the suspect, who was abducted from the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Scott Hoglund said.

The unidentified victim was later found at the suspect’s home suffering from substantial injuries, Hoglund said. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene in what was described as a stolen white SUV.

Authorities spotted the vehicle on two separate occasions Sunday but were unable to catch the suspect.

The vehicle was spotted a third time, shortly before midnight at a complex on Batson Avenue, Hoglund said.

A deputy pulled up in front of the vehicle and exited but the suspect rammed the front end of the patrol car in an attempt to escape, Hoglund said.

“At this point a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was struck and pronounced dead at the scene,” Hoglund said.

The suspect has not been identified.

The deputy suffered an injury to his ankle during the incident, but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.