An investigation is underway after a deputy was involved in a fatal shooting in the Carson area Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 17400 block of South Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy was involved in a shooting in South Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Detectives were called to the location to investigate a deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect, described only as a male adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s news release.

There were no details explaining what the man was suspected of doing or why deputies were in the area prior to the shooting.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

An investigation into the shooting involving multiple agencies is underway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.