An investigation is underway Wednesday after a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting near a gas station in Hemet Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. as the deputy was pumping gas in the area of Meridian Street and Florida Avenue.

Authorities investigate a shooting involving a deputy in Hemet on Dec. 5, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The deputy was alerted to a person standing on the sidewalk holding a handgun, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Commands were given to the suspect, but they were ignored, according to the news release.

“The suspect continued to manipulate the weapon, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The suspect was provided medical aid at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the condition of the suspect.

The deputy, who was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call California Highway Patrol investigator Steven Cuevas or Riverside County Sheriff’s Master Investigator James Dickey at 951-955-2777.