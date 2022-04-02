An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man multiple times in Hacienda Heights Friday afternoon after he allegedly approached deputies while armed with a sharp object.

The shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. on the 14000 block of Crystal Lantern Drive in the unincorporated area of L.A. County.

Deputies were responding to the area for a report of a man who was threatening to burn down his family member’s home. When deputies arrived on scene, the man was sitting in his parked vehicle but took off once deputies approached him.

A short pursuit began and the man ultimately returned to the residence where the incident began.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man was found on the side of the home near the garage where he was yelling unintelligibly and holding a “sharp pointed metal weapon.”

Deputies told the man to put down the object, but the man refused, LASD said in a news release.

The man allegedly approached the deputies with the object still in his hand and despite deputies firing two shots of non-lethal rounds, he did not stop advancing.

A deputy opened fire on the man and shot him several times in the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital and was most recently listed in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No other injuries, including to deputies, were reported.

An investigation is underway related to the shooting. Detectives are in the process of collecting evidence and witness statements as well as looking for security footage from the area.

The Sheriff’s Department did not say what the item in the man’s hand turned out to be.

Anyone with information about the incident or the deputy-involved shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.