Deputy shoots at reckless driving suspect who tried to flee crash scene in Industry: Officials

Authorities respond to investigate after a deputy shot at a reckless driving suspect who allegedly tried to flee the scene of a crash in Industry on Feb. 16, 2021. (KTLA)

A sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a reckless driving suspect after the motorist crashed into a pole and tried to flee the scene in Industry, officials said Wednesday.

No one was struck by the gunfire, which rang out at about 7:25 p.m. following the crash in the 18200 block of Gale Avenue, just off the 60 Freeway outside the Plaza at Puente Hills shopping center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The incident began when the deputy stopped at a light and saw the driver pass through the intersection of Gale and Azusa avenues headed east, officials said.

The deputy sought to catch up with the car and pull it over, but before he could, it crashed into a traffic signal pole, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy then allegedly spotted the driver trying to leave the scene.

Officials say the deputy fired his weapon as he sought to detain the man. They did not provide further details on what led up to the gunfire or indicate why lethal force was used.

Investigators say a handgun was recovered at the scene, but they did not say whether the driver was armed during the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital due to injuries he suffered in the car crash, authorities said. The injuries were only described as not life-threatening.

The deputy was not hurt. The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were available.